Elderly woman drowns in Barishal

BARISHAL, Aug 13: An elderly woman drowned in a beel in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Urmila Hazra, 70, mother of Bidhan Halder, a resident of Askar Village under Bagdha Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Agailjhara Police Station (PS) Md Golam Sarwar said Urmila fell in the Askar Beel from a boat accidentally.

Later, the family members rescued her and took to Poysa Adarsha General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

An unnatural death case was filed with Agailjhara PS in this connection, the OC added.










