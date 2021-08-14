Four found dead in three districts

Four people including a Chinese national have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gaibandha, Chattogram and Barishal, on Thursday.

GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the bodies of two young men hanging with same rope from a tree in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mrinal Das, 25, son of Ramchandra Das, a resident of Chuniakandi Village, and Sumon Das, 26, son of Mithachandra Das of Majhipara Village, under Badiakhali Union in the upazila. They both were friends.

Police sources said locals spotted the bodies hanging from a mango tree in Pathandanga Dulabari Village at around 7:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Photographs of three persons, a knife and a bag were also found on the scene.

Meanwhile, families of the deceased claimed the youths were murdered.

They said the two friends had been missing for the last two days.

CHATTOGRAM: A Chinese national, who had gone missing on Wednesday, was found dead in a water body near the southern part of the Banshkhali Thermal Power Plant in the district on Thursday.

The Chinese national, G Kingwan, 34, working at the thermal power plant in Banshkhali Upazila, remained missing since Wednesday noon.

He was last spotted catching fish in the Bay of Bengal, said Safiul Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Banshkhali Police Station (PS).

Kingwan, along with his colleagues, went to the site adjacent to the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning to join a pipe-installation work. His colleagues informed the police about his disappearance at around 2:30pm.

Later, a general diary was registered with the Banshkhali PS.

On Thursday morning, locals spotted the floating body of the Chinese man in the water body and informed the police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

"We've no idea how the Chinese man died. However, police are investigating the matter," said Chief Coordinator of the power plant Faruk Ahmed.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of Homeopathy doctor in Airport Police Station area in the city on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manzur Morshed, father of Ward No. 28 Awami League General Secretary Jaglul Morshed in the city.

Police and local sources said Manzur Morshed was alone at home on Wednesday night.

Neighbours found his body while its legs were tied up on Thursday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that miscreants might have killed him after entering the house on Wednesday night.





