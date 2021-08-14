Video
Saturday, 14 August, 2021
Home Countryside

BCC earns record revenue

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 358
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Aug 13: Barishal City Corporation (BCC) recorded the highest revenue earning in 19 years.
During 2020-2021 fiscal year, BCC earned Tk 77, 74, 31,547.
During 2019-2020 fiscal year, the revenue earning of the BCC was Tk 53.69 crore. In 2018-2019, the revenue earning was Tk 52.63 crore, followed by Tk 41.23 crore in 2017-2018, Tk 42.96 crore in 2016-2017, and Tk 30.59 crore in 2015-2016 fiscal year.
Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah said, he was able to  make BCC free of corruption; so the revenue earning of the corporation has enhanced without no new tax in any sector.
BCC's revenue target during 2021-022 fiscal year was fixed at Tk 113, 56,70, 022.


