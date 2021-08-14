Abdur Rahman

FENI: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdur Rahman Bikom, chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad in the district, died at his residence at 2:30pm on Friday. He was 82.

He was the former president of District Unit Awami League and Feni Press Club.

His namaz-e-janza will held on Mizan Maidan in the district town at 11am on Saturday. After that, he will be buried with state honour at his family graveyard.

FF Abdur Rahman left wife, three sons, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Md Sultan Ahmed Shikder

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Alhaj Md Sultan Ahmed Shikder, former chairman of Banshbaria Union Parishad in Dashmina Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications at 1:15pm on Thursday. He was 83.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Banshbaria Mariam Memorial Girls' High School Field at 10am on Friday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left wife, two sons, six daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.











