

Weaving looms lose glamour at Chatmohar

A visit to some looms in Hariour Tantipara under Haripur Sadar Union found spider nests over broken weaving houses.

But only 15 years back, many villages in Chatmohar were vibrant with running weaving factories; weavers would start their work with the sunrise.

Over 500 families were engaged in handloom-cloth manufacturing in Haripur Tantipara, Char Sengram, Gouranagar, Binnabari, Kuabasi, Charuikul and other villages. Sari, lungi, gamchha (one type of towel), and scarp from these areas would be sold to different showrooms in Dhaka. There were about 25 weaving families in Haripur.

Now only two of these are working. In other villages, handloom cloths are no longer being produced.

Handloom factory owner in Haripur Tantipara Habibur Rahman said, "My 18 looms of total 20 are closed. Earlier workers would work and I would oversee. Now I work self. I just produce according to the order of sari and scarp from Dhaka's showrooms. I purchase yarns from Shahzadpur Bazar in Sirajganj. I sell per piece sari at Tk 550 to 600, and scarp at Tk 150."

"Showroom owners make more works on our sari and scarp and sell these later at higher rates", he mentioned.

He said: one can manufacture 10 to 12 saris in a week; making one piece sari requires yarn of Tk 250. "I get Tk 150 as wage and Tk 120 as profit. So my per day turnover stands at Tk 400 to 500," he maintained.

"I am somehow passing days with my family members," he added.

"My father was engaged in this profession. We, seven brothers, would work. Now I am working alone," he mentioned again.

In reply to a question about the dull business, he said, high yarn price and order fall have caused disappearing of the handloom industry.

Another handloom factory owner Billal Hossain said, "Handloom work is our forefather's profession. I could not go to school due to family hardship. I would assist my father in his loom work. Still I am keeping up the profession in a hard way. At present, three of my five looms are working. I am making cloths after getting orders from Dhaka's showrooms. I send these through courier service."

Weaving workers in his looms- Hadu, Nazrul, and Manirul said, "We each can produce one piece of sari in a day. We get a wage of Tk 140 to 220 each on the basis of our work. We are running our families on these wages in hardship."

"Whenever we are in any problem, we have to take loan from NGO. Then we have to pay loan instalment and run families at a time. Sometimes we don't have work. Then we get in more problems," they mentioned.

Chairman of Haripur Union Md Mokbul Hossain said, once there were weavers in different areas in Chatmohar including Haripur Tantipara; with changing time, the handlooms of Chatmohar have been in disappearing condition.

At present, only few of the weavers are continuing to produce cloths, he further said, adding, others have shifted to different professions.







