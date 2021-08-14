Man electrocuted in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Aug 13: A construction worker was electrocuted in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Emdadul Haque, 29, was the son of Md Shahidul Islam, a resident of Borai Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Emdadul came in contact with a live electric wire while working in a construction site in Krishnanagar Village in the evening, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Khetlal Police Station Nirendranath Mandal confirmed the incident.








