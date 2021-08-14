Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark       
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted in Joypurhat

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 355
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Aug 13: A construction worker was electrocuted in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
Deceased Emdadul Haque, 29, was the son of Md Shahidul Islam, a resident of Borai Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Emdadul came in contact with a live electric wire while working in a construction site in Krishnanagar Village in the evening, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Khetlal Police Station Nirendranath Mandal confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 78 more people die, 2,027 more infected in 19 dists
Dighinala UNO Mohammad Ullah, as chief guest, handed over certificates
Elderly woman drowns in Barishal
Four found dead in three districts
BCC earns record revenue
Erosion by Panguchhi continues unabated
Obituary
Weaving looms lose glamour at Chatmohar


Latest News
Neymar set for World Cup showdown with Messi
Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Some Bangladeshis go to Afghanistan at Taliban's call: DMP chief
Talks with int’l partners under way: Afghan president
Ziaur Rahman was traitor, killer: Hasan
Woman dies from snakebite in Bogura
257 more dengue patients hospitalised in one day
Six-feet-long python rescued in Moulvibazar
15 die from coronavirus, symptoms at Bogura hospitals
Eight Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Most Read News
Curb lightning fatalities
Staying healthy after 40
Vaccinated Bangladeshis can perform Umrah
A resident (R) prepares to register himself for receiving
41 held for selling, consuming drugs
As in several other places in the capital, vehicles get stuck in serious traffic
Crackdown on celebrities raises many questions 
Driving on streets while intoxicated
Canada likely to support ICJ case on Rohingya issue
Problems and prospects of state run media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft