Teenager dies from snakebite in Bogura

BOGURA, Aug 13: A teenage boy died from snakebite in Dhunat Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

Deceased Abdus Salam, 17, was the son of Zahidul Islam, a resident of Satbeki Village under Nimgachhi Union in the upazila.

Nimgachhi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Azahar Ali Paikar said a venomous snake bit Abdus Salam while he along with his father was catching fish in the Satbeki Beel at around 9pm on Wednesday, which left him critically injured.

He was taken to local snake charmer first and later, admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died there at around 5am on Thursday while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.








