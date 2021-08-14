Video
Saturday, 14 August, 2021
Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Bhola, on Friday.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A former union parishad (UP) members reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
Deceased Abdul Hamid, 65, son of late Aser Ali, was a resident of Kayemkola Village under Joari Union in the upazila. He was a former member of Joari UP.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdul Hamid got married for the second time after the death of his first wife recently.
He had been at loggerheads with his sons over land since the marriage.
However, Abdul Hamid hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at noon out of huff with his sons.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Baraigram Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Jasmine Akhter, 16, daughter of Abdul Hashem, a resident of Ward No. 9 under Charpata Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Shukdeb Modan Mohan High School in the area.
Police and local sources said Jasmine hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 1am.
Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan PS Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.


