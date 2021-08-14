31 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 32 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Netrakona and Feni, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 25 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.

Of the detainees, five had arrest warrant, 18 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drug during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

NETRAKONA: Unable to get the Covid-19 vaccine, a 32-year-old man allegedly thrashed the storekeeper of Atpara Upazila Health Complex in the district on Tuesday.

Nurul Amin, the son of Gias Uddin Ahmed of Mobarakpur Village in Atpara Upazila, has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Atpara Upazila Health Complex sources said that the vaccination drive began at the centre on Tuesday morning but it ran out of Covid jabs by noon.

When Mirza Ataur Rahman Jewel, the storekeeper of the hospital, came out and announced the same to people who were in the queue to get the jab, Nurul got agitated and attacked him.

On information, police rushed to the scene and arrested Nurul.

Md Zafar Iqbal, officer-in-charge (OC) of Atpara Police Station (PS), said a case was filed against Nurul in this connection.

FENI: Police arrested six officials of the Detective Branch (DB) on charge of robbing gold bars in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are: Feni DB Police OC Saiful Islam, Sub-Inspectors (SIs) Mizanur Rahman, Motaher Hossain and Nurul Haque, and Assistant SIs Abhijit Roy and Masud Rana.

Confirming the matter, Superintendent of Feni Police Khandaker Nur-un-Nabi said they were were arrested with 15 gold bars in their possession following Chattogram-based businessman Gopal Kanti Das filed a written complaint.

According to the complaint statement, DB police intercepted Gopal in Fatehpur area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on August 8 while he was travelling to Dhaka from Chattogram. The officials searched Gopal and looted 20 gold bars worth about Tk 1.27 crore from him.







