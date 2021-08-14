4 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Four people including two women have been killed and 12 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Bogura, Sirajganj, Jhenidah and Magura, in three days.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A septuagenarian woman was killed in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Salma Begum, 70, wife of late Khaybor Ali, a resident of Katham Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a microbus hit the woman in Koigari area on the Bogura-Natore Road at around 6am, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the microbus driver could not be arrested immediately.

Sub-Inspector of Kundarhat Highway Police Station (PS) Sultan Mahmud confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and 12 others were injured in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway PS Md Shahjahan Ali said a Rajshahi-bound passenger-laden bus from Dhaka collided head-on with a truck in Khalkula Bazar area on the Sirajganj-Bonpara Highway at around 11:30am, which left at least 13 people injured.

The injured were rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

However, police seized both the vehicle from the scene and no case was filed in this connection, the OC added.

JHENIDAH: A schoolboy was killed as a truck hit his bicycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Likhon, 11, a fourth grader at Hatgopalpur Government Primary School. He was the son of Zillur Mia, a resident of Paikpara Village in the upazila.

Jhenidah Sadar PS OC (Investigation) Emdadul Haque said a truck hit a bicycle on which Likhon was riding in Hatgopalpur area in the morning, leaving him critically injured.

The injured was rushed to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police, however, seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

MAGURA: An NGO worker was killed as a battery-run auto-van rammed into a motorcycle in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Bithi Khatun, 30, was the daughter of Md Abul Bashar, a resident of Mirzapur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district. She worked at RRF, a non-government organisation, at Nakol Branch in the upazila.

Local sources said pillion rider Bithi fell on the ground after an auto-van hit the motorcycle in Nakol Bazar area at around 11pm, which left her seriously injured.

Severely injured Bithi was rushed to Magura 250-bed Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Magura Sadar PS OC Zainal Abedin confirmed the incident.





