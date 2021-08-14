Blocked by Twitter for political reasons: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI, Aug 13: Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition party, slammed Twitter on Friday for blocking a tweet over the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, saying the platform was playing partisan politics.

"This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. It's obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says."

"We have taken proactive action on several hundred Tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules, and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options," the spokesperson said in an email. "Our aim is always to protect individuals' privacy and safety." Congress spokesman declined to comment on whether Gandhi planned to delete the tweet about the girl. -REUTERS