Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:27 PM
Home Foreign News

Six people killed in England’s first mass shooting in 11 years

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258

LONDON, Aug 13: Six people, including the suspected gunman, died Thursday following a "serious firearms incident" in the southwestern English city of Plymouth, police said, with reports one victim was a child aged under 10.
Devon and Cornwall Police declared a "critical incident" in the Keyham area of Plymouth early Thursday evening after the shooting, but later said it was not being considered terrorism related.
Officers responded alongside other emergency services, including air ambulance staff, to reports of gunshots in the residential neighbourhood near some of the city's docks.
"Two females and two males were deceased at the scene," Devon and Cornwall Police said in an update early Friday after hours of uncertainty around the incident.    -AFP


