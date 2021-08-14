Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark       
Home Foreign News

Macron to boycott UN anti-racism conference

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259

PARIS, Aug 13: French President Emmanuel Macron will boycott a UN conference on the fight against racism next month over concerns about "anti-Semitic statements" at previous editions, the presidency said Friday.
The follow-up meeting of the Durban Conference, named after the South African city where the first edition was held in 2001, is scheduled to bring together world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.
But the format has been controversial since its inception, with critics led by Israel charging that the first edition in Durban was tarnished by virulent and undisguised anti-Semitism.
Several countries, including France, also boycotted follow-up meetings in 2009 and 2011. Canada, Israel, the UK, the United States and numerous European countries have already announced they are boycotting this year's meeting.
The French presidency said in a statement that Macron "has decided that France will not take part in the follow-up conference due to take place this year as he is concerned by anti-Semitic statements made within the Durban Conference."
The first Durban conference, from August 31 to September 8, 2001, just days before the terror attacks of September 11, was marked by deep divisions on the issues of anti-Semitism, colonialism and slavery.
Western countries believe that criticism of Israel and its occupation of the Palestinian territories frequently veered into open anti-Semitism.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blocked by Twitter for political reasons: Rahul Gandhi
Six people killed in England’s first mass shooting in 11 years
Jailed Samsung chief released on parole
Macron to boycott UN anti-racism conference
A person rides her bike through a fountain as temperatures reached
EU trials high tech border controls as Afghan fighting spreads
Ayesha Malik to be first Pak female SC judge
China rejects 2nd WHO probe into Covid origin


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Some Bangladeshis go to Afghanistan at Taliban's call: DMP chief
Talks with int’l partners under way: Afghan president
Ziaur Rahman was traitor, killer: Hasan
Woman dies from snakebite in Bogura
257 more dengue patients hospitalised in one day
Six-feet-long python rescued in Moulvibazar
15 die from coronavirus, symptoms at Bogura hospitals
Eight Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark
Most Read News
Curb lightning fatalities
Staying healthy after 40
Vaccinated Bangladeshis can perform Umrah
A resident (R) prepares to register himself for receiving
41 held for selling, consuming drugs
As in several other places in the capital, vehicles get stuck in serious traffic
Crackdown on celebrities raises many questions 
Driving on streets while intoxicated
Canada likely to support ICJ case on Rohingya issue
Problems and prospects of state run media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft