Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:27 PM
Home Foreign News

Ayesha Malik to be first Pak female SC judge

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13: In a first in the country's judicial history, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is going to elevate a woman judge to the Supreme Court when it meets on Sept 9. Justice Ayesha A. Malik is fourth on the seniority list of the Lahore High Court. If elevated to the apex court, she will remain judge of the Supreme Court until March 2031.
Malik started her legal career by assisting Fakhurddin G Ebrahim at his legal firm in Karachi from 1997 till 2001. Malik studied law at the Pakistan College of Law in Lahore. After this, she got a master's degree from the prestigious Harvard Law School in London. In March 2012, Malik became a justice in the Lahore High Court.
She completed her basic education from schools in Paris and New York and did her A-Levels from London's Francis Holland School for Girls. In 2019, Malik became the president of the Committee for Protection of Women Judges in Lahore. The panel was formed in the same year against hooliganism by lawyers in district courts"  toward female judges.
She is also a part of The International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), an initiative of women empowerment through equality and justice for women. In January, Malik delivered a landmark ruling in which she declared two-finger and hymen tests on sexual assault survivors "illegal and against the Constitution of Pakistan."
A single bench led by Malik announced the verdict in a set of petitions, filed in March and June 2020 by rights activists along with a PML-N lawmaker.    -DAWN


