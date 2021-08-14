US OKs booster jabs

WASHINGTON, Aug 13: The United States on Thursday authorized an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles to thwart the Delta variant.

Emergency use authorization for a third injection of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines was granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulator. "The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease," said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.

Earlier this month, the United States rejected an appeal from the World Health Organization for a moratorium on booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations. More than 619,000 people have died in the United States from Covid-19, with case numbers increasing sharply in recent months due to the spread of the Delta variant.

President Joe Biden announced in July that all federal employees must attest to being vaccinated or face tough restrictions such as regular testing amid a surge in hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, Israelis aged 50 and over began receiving vaccine booster shots against the coronavirus Friday as the government steps up its drive to stem spiking infections caused by the Delta variant.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, 56, rolled up the sleeve of his black polo shirt before a nurse plunged a syringe into his arm in Kfar Saba's Meir Medical Center north of Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged elderly Israelis to get vaccines because "you are in mortal danger". He said that in the past week, 78 people had died of the virus in Israel, and 76 of those people were above the age of 60.

The government announced Thursday it was offering third shots to people aged over 50, two weeks after launching a campaign to give the elderly booster jabs. Israel was one of the first countries to launch a vaccination drive in mid-December via an agreement with Pfizer to obtain millions of paid doses in exchange for sharing data on their effectiveness.

The campaign helped to drastically bring down infections, but that trend has since reversed, driven by the spread of the Delta variant in unvaccinated people as well as those whose immunity has waned six months after they got their initial shots.

Israelis rushed to sign up for the booster shots, with the nation's largest health provider, Clalit Health Services, reporting Friday morning it gave 5,000 shots to people aged 50-59.

"We have hope this vaccination campaign will help reduce the impact of the ensuing surge of Covid-19 infections on the severe illness among the groups that are most vulnerable," Ran Balicer, chief innovation officer at Clalit and the chairman of Israel's national expert Covid-19 panel, told AFP.

The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September in order to address inequalities in global dose distribution.

But Bennett has said Israel is doing the world a "great service" by administering booster shots and sharing their results.

So far more than 775,000 Israelis have received a third shot, according to the health ministry.

Although the US Food and Drug Administration, which Israel generally follows, has only approved third shots for the immunocompromised, Bennett said experts guided the government's decision in offering it more widely.

Authorities have also encouraged younger Israelis to get vaccinated; only about a quarter of children aged 12-15 have received both doses.








