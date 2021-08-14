Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark       
Home Foreign News

US OKs booster jabs

Israel begins Covid booster shots for over 50s

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 329

WASHINGTON, Aug 13: The United States on Thursday authorized an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles to thwart the Delta variant.
Emergency use authorization for a third injection of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines was granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulator. "The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease," said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.
Earlier this month, the United States rejected an appeal from the World Health Organization for a moratorium on booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations. More than 619,000 people have died in the United States from Covid-19, with case numbers increasing sharply in recent months due to the spread of the Delta variant.
President Joe Biden announced in July that all federal employees must attest to being vaccinated or face tough restrictions such as regular testing amid a surge in hospitalizations.
Meanwhile, Israelis aged 50 and over began receiving vaccine booster shots against the coronavirus Friday as the government steps up its drive to stem spiking infections caused by the Delta variant.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, 56, rolled up the sleeve of his black polo shirt before a nurse plunged a syringe into his arm in Kfar Saba's Meir Medical Center north of Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged elderly Israelis to get vaccines because "you are in mortal danger". He said that in the past week, 78 people had died of the virus in Israel, and 76 of those people were above the age of 60.
The government announced Thursday it was offering third shots to people aged over 50, two weeks after launching a campaign to give the elderly booster jabs. Israel was one of the first countries to launch a vaccination drive in mid-December via an agreement with Pfizer to obtain millions of paid doses in exchange for sharing data on their effectiveness.
The campaign helped to drastically bring down infections, but that trend has since reversed, driven by the spread of the Delta variant in unvaccinated people as well as those whose immunity has waned six months after they got their initial shots.
Israelis rushed to sign up for the booster shots, with the nation's largest health provider, Clalit Health Services, reporting Friday morning it gave 5,000 shots to people aged 50-59.
"We have hope this vaccination campaign will help reduce the impact of the ensuing surge of Covid-19 infections on the severe illness among the groups that are most vulnerable," Ran Balicer, chief innovation officer at Clalit and the chairman of Israel's national expert Covid-19 panel,       told AFP.
The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September in order to address inequalities in global dose distribution.
But Bennett has said Israel is doing the world a "great service" by administering booster shots and sharing their results.
So far more than 775,000 Israelis have received a third shot, according to the health ministry.
Although the US Food and Drug Administration, which Israel generally follows, has only approved third shots for the immunocompromised, Bennett said experts guided the government's decision in offering it more widely.
Authorities have also encouraged younger Israelis to get vaccinated; only about a quarter of children aged 12-15 have received both doses.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blocked by Twitter for political reasons: Rahul Gandhi
Six people killed in England’s first mass shooting in 11 years
Jailed Samsung chief released on parole
Macron to boycott UN anti-racism conference
A person rides her bike through a fountain as temperatures reached
EU trials high tech border controls as Afghan fighting spreads
Ayesha Malik to be first Pak female SC judge
China rejects 2nd WHO probe into Covid origin


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Some Bangladeshis go to Afghanistan at Taliban's call: DMP chief
Talks with int’l partners under way: Afghan president
Ziaur Rahman was traitor, killer: Hasan
Woman dies from snakebite in Bogura
257 more dengue patients hospitalised in one day
Six-feet-long python rescued in Moulvibazar
15 die from coronavirus, symptoms at Bogura hospitals
Eight Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark
Most Read News
Curb lightning fatalities
Staying healthy after 40
Vaccinated Bangladeshis can perform Umrah
A resident (R) prepares to register himself for receiving
41 held for selling, consuming drugs
As in several other places in the capital, vehicles get stuck in serious traffic
Crackdown on celebrities raises many questions 
Driving on streets while intoxicated
Canada likely to support ICJ case on Rohingya issue
Problems and prospects of state run media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft