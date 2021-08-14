Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark       
Home Sports

Liverpool’s Klopp eyes title rivals

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Liverpool’s Klopp eyes title rivals

Liverpool’s Klopp eyes title rivals

Liverpool will fight "for everything" this season but manager Jurgen Klopp expects it to be a really tough battle between several clubs as his side bids to regain the Premier League title that Manchester City reclaimed last term.
Whilst new signings, unlike their main rivals, have been kept to a minimum -- France Under-21 defender Ibrahima Konate was announced back in May from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig -- Liverpool have focussed on getting key players to sign new contracts.
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander Arnold, Fabinho and notably, on Friday, Virgil van Dijk all agreed to new deals.
Klopp says they will all be essential to Liverpool's title challenge and rediscovering the panache that saw them crowned champions in 2020 for the first time in three decades.   
"Last year, the gap was pretty big (City had a 12-point advantage over second-placed Manchester United and 17 over Liverpool)," said Klopp at Friday's press conference ahead of their opening Premier League match away on Saturday to newly-promoted Norwich.
"The previous season, the gap between us was pretty big (Liverpool finished 18 points clear of City).
"I'm not sure if it can get any more intense for all the rest.
"We will see. Chelsea aren't hiding their ambitions, Man United aren't, City aren't.
"We don't want to hide our ambitions, we want to fight for everything."
Klopp, though, says it is not only the top four sides in the league last season who will aspire to being viable title candidates.
"I mention only these four, but it will not be only these four," he said.
"Leicester made really good business again.
"Arsenal are trying, Tottenham are trying.
"There are so many teams. West Ham played their best season for a long, long time last year -- they didn't get worse over the summer.
"It will be an interesting league again."
Klopp is adamant the manner in which Liverpool battled successfully at the end of last season in securing their Champions League spot will serve them well in terms of the spirit it engendered amongst the squad.
"The last few games we knew it was in our hands and we came through it," he said.
"For us, the third place last year was not far off the other positions in the two years before to be honest and was really special with the problems we had.
"We found a way how to win football games and that's a really important message.
"It was obviously a sensational feeling and that will help us because it's another feeling we experienced together".
Klopp said he is not surprised by Manchester City's spending -- they paid £100 million ($130 million) for England midfielder Jack Grealish and are believed to be ready to outdo that sum for Spurs's England captain Harry Kane -- but he is by Manchester United's.
United have spent over £100 million on Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid's French international defender Raphael Varane -- the latter is undergoing a medical -- with a central midfielder still on their menu.
"I'm not surprised (that other teams have spent big), because these clubs don't depend on this kind of thing (the impact of the coronavirus pandemic), I think," said Klopp.
"We all know the situations at Chelsea, City, PSG (Paris Saint Germain). What's happening at United, I don't know -- I don't know how they do it. "We have our way and it's always been the same since I joined.
"We can spend, we're allowed to spend the money we earn -- that's what we always did."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool’s Klopp eyes title rivals
Aston Villa ambitious despite Grealish sale
British Olympic athlete Ujah suspended for doping
Muhammad Ali grandson makes professional boxing debut this weekend
Medvedev, Tsitsipas thru Toronto ATP quarter-finals
Federer’s returning date uncertain
No Messi, Ronaldo for Champs League awards
Myanmar goalkeeper to be granted asylum in Japan


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Some Bangladeshis go to Afghanistan at Taliban's call: DMP chief
Talks with int’l partners under way: Afghan president
Ziaur Rahman was traitor, killer: Hasan
Woman dies from snakebite in Bogura
257 more dengue patients hospitalised in one day
Six-feet-long python rescued in Moulvibazar
15 die from coronavirus, symptoms at Bogura hospitals
Eight Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark
Most Read News
Curb lightning fatalities
Staying healthy after 40
Vaccinated Bangladeshis can perform Umrah
A resident (R) prepares to register himself for receiving
41 held for selling, consuming drugs
As in several other places in the capital, vehicles get stuck in serious traffic
Crackdown on celebrities raises many questions 
Driving on streets while intoxicated
Canada likely to support ICJ case on Rohingya issue
Problems and prospects of state run media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft