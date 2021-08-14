Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark       
Home Sports

Medvedev, Tsitsipas thru Toronto ATP quarter-finals

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Top seed Daniil Medvedev powered through a rough patch to beat James Duckworth 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday and reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Toronto Masters.
Russia's Medvedev was in cruise control, up a set and 5-1 in the third-round match, when he was broken by his 85th-ranked Australian opponent.
But the 2019 Canada finalist regained his edge to close out the win in 69 minutes on a second match point.
"When your back is against the wall, you play much better," Medvedev said of Duckworth. "He came closer at the end and put pressure on me.
"I handled it. I'm really happy with this win. I had never trained with him or played him, so I didn't exactly know what to expect.
"Sometimes, you need to find out things during the match."
Medvedev finished with 10 aces as he reached his eighth quarter-final at the Masters level - all achieved since 2019.
He produced 20 winners and 15 unforced errors.
Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated his 23rd birthday with a solid 6-3, 6-2 victory over Olympic silver medallist Karen Khachanov that put him into his fourth Masters 1000 quarter-final of the season.
The Greek set up a last-eight meeting with in-form Norwegian Casper Ruud, who extended his summer win streak to 13 matches.
The sixth-seeded Scandinavian, who won three straight claycourt titles before starting his hardcourt campaign this week, dispatched Serb Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-3.
Ruud claimed his 37th win of the season against just nine defeats and said that making the transition from clay to hardcourts is all a part of the season.
"It's fun to play on hardcourt, even if I've had my best results on clay," he said. "My best Slam result this season was at the Australian Open (quarter-finals).
"This is a surface which I think can suit my game. I'm very motivated to come back to the hardcourts.
"We will be on them for the next seven or eight months from now."
Tsitsipas now owns 177 ATP-level match wins and has defeated Khachanov four times. He finished off Khachanov in 80 minutes, with the Russian committing more than 30 unforced errors.
Birthday boy Tsitsipas received a serenade from fans and a cake on court.
"This is one of the best feelings that you can experience on a tennis court, I'm  glad they remembered," he said.
"It's always a beautiful day when it's your birthday."
The Greek knows he will have to work against Ruud on Friday.
"Casper is a player who has been developing very good recently. He had an amazing claycourt season," Tsitsipas said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool’s Klopp eyes title rivals
Aston Villa ambitious despite Grealish sale
British Olympic athlete Ujah suspended for doping
Muhammad Ali grandson makes professional boxing debut this weekend
Medvedev, Tsitsipas thru Toronto ATP quarter-finals
Federer’s returning date uncertain
No Messi, Ronaldo for Champs League awards
Myanmar goalkeeper to be granted asylum in Japan


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Some Bangladeshis go to Afghanistan at Taliban's call: DMP chief
Talks with int’l partners under way: Afghan president
Ziaur Rahman was traitor, killer: Hasan
Woman dies from snakebite in Bogura
257 more dengue patients hospitalised in one day
Six-feet-long python rescued in Moulvibazar
15 die from coronavirus, symptoms at Bogura hospitals
Eight Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark
Most Read News
Curb lightning fatalities
Staying healthy after 40
Vaccinated Bangladeshis can perform Umrah
A resident (R) prepares to register himself for receiving
41 held for selling, consuming drugs
As in several other places in the capital, vehicles get stuck in serious traffic
Crackdown on celebrities raises many questions 
Driving on streets while intoxicated
Canada likely to support ICJ case on Rohingya issue
Problems and prospects of state run media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft