Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:26 PM
No Messi, Ronaldo for Champs League awards

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
Observer desk

The nominees for UEFA's 2020-21 Champions League positional awards are in and three huge names are missing - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Matildas captain Sam Kerr, reported yahoo! Sports on Friday.
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowksi, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe have made the shortlist for the best men's forward last season.
Norway international Haaland led the scoring charts last season with 10 goals in Dortmund's run to the quarter-finals, two more than French World Cup-winner Mbappe.
Poland's Lewandowksi, the winner of the award in last year, notched five goals.
Messi polled fourth for the best forwards - after Barcelona were eliminated by PSG in the round of 16 - while Ronaldo did not make the top 10 - with Juventus stunned in the first knockout stage by Porto.
Champions Chelsea, who won the trophy by beating Manchester City in the final, dominated the shortlists in other positions with a total of five players.
Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger joined City's Ruben Dias as contenders for the best defender award.
Jorginho and N'Golo Kante were shortlisted for the best midfielder award along with City's Kevin De Bruyne.
Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, City's Ederson and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy were in line to win the nod for best goalkeeper.
The winners will be announced on August 26 during the Champions League group stage draw, which takes place in Istanbul.
UEFA said it would announce awards for the best women's players in last season's competition on the same day.
First-time champions Barcelona had eight players shortlisted overall and the best women's forward is sure to be from their team as Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Lieke Martens were nominated.
Runners-up Chelsea have three shortlisted players - a goalkeeper, defender and midfielder - while Kerr was ranked sixth among the best forwards, with two of her fellow Blues forwards fourth and fifth.
The nominees were selected by a jury of 32 coaches from last season's Champions League participants and 55 journalists chosen by the European Sports Media group.


