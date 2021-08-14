Video
Bangladesh's Covid death toll near 24,000-mark       
Home Sports

Myanmar goalkeeper to be granted asylum in Japan

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253

Japan will grant asylum to a footballer from Myanmar's national team who raised an anti-coup salute during a match outside Tokyo and refused to fly home, reports said Friday.
Substitute goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung raised the three-finger salute as the national anthem played before a World Cup qualifier against Japan in May.
He then said he had decided to seek asylum in Japan because his life would be "in danger" if he returned to Myanmar. The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the military's February coup, with over 900 killed and more than 7,000 arrested in a bloody crackdown, according to a local monitoring group.
The three-finger salute has frequently been used as a show of resistance by protesters during demonstrations.
Multiple major Japanese media outlets, citing anonymous sources, said the government had decided to grant the player refugee status.
The footballer's lawyer told AFP he was not aware of the outcome of the asylum claim, adding that his client was due to report to Osaka immigration office on August 20.
Public broadcaster NHK said Japan's immigration agency planned to certify the player's refugee status next week. The agency was not immediately reachable for comment.    -AFP


