Olympic gold medalist Jacobs out of action until 2022

Olympic Games 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs announced Thursday that he will not run again until 2022.

In response to a fan on a social media interaction, who asked the Italian when would be his next appearance on the track, Jacobs replied: "2022".

Almost unknown a year ago, the Texas-born Italian sprinter claimed a shock triumph in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics as well as gold in the 4x100m relay.

His stunning victory was achieved in a European record of 9.80sec. -AFP







