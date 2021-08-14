Video
Olympic gold medalist Jacobs out of action until 2022

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Olympic Games 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs announced Thursday that he will not run again until 2022.
In response to a fan on a social media interaction, who asked the Italian when would be his next appearance on the track, Jacobs replied: "2022".
Almost unknown a year ago, the Texas-born Italian sprinter claimed a shock triumph in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics as well as gold in the 4x100m relay.
His stunning victory was achieved in a European record of 9.80sec.    -AFP


