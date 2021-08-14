Video
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 322

KL Rahul was visibly disappointed to be out for 129 off just the second ball he faced against England at Lord's on Friday.
But at least the opener had the consolation of joining a select group of Indians to have scored a Test century at the 'home of cricket' -- a list that, surprisingly, does not include batting great Sachin Tendulkar.
Ten India batsmen have now scored 12 Test hundreds between them at Lord's, with Dilip Vengsarkar achieving the feat three times, each on a separate tour.    -AFP


