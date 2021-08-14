

Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman

But at least the opener had the consolation of joining a select group of Indians to have scored a Test century at the 'home of cricket' -- a list that, surprisingly, does not include batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

Ten India batsmen have now scored 12 Test hundreds between them at Lord's, with Dilip Vengsarkar achieving the feat three times, each on a separate tour. -AFP











