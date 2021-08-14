Saif SC tames Dhaka Abahani 3-2



A moment of the match between Saif Sporting Club (yellow & black) and Dhaka Abahani (sky-blue) in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday at BNS. photo: BFF

In the match, Saif boys went ahead with a goal of Nigerian striker Kenneth Ikechukwu Ngwoke in the 43rd minute while another Nigerian John Okoli doubled the lead scoring in the second minute of the injury time of the first half.

In the second half, 29-year old Haitian striker Kervens Fils Belfort reduced the margin for Abahani scoring one in the 77th and local midfielder Jewel Rana levelled the margin for the team scoring in the very next minute.

But the deadlock was cracked when Saif's Kenneth scored his second in the 81st minute.

If the traditional sky blue outfits had won the match, the team could easily topple Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club to take the second place on the point table.

On the other hand, this win had not changed sixth placer Saif's position on the point table but certainly helped the team to stay prepared for future good news. After showing good performances for a few matches, Saif boys seemed derailed in the middle of the long race of BPL for awhile. But the team returned in the usual form and it was their third consecutive win.







