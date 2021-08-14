Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark       
Home Sports

SAFF Championship 2021

Playing the final will be tough: Day

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Sports Reporter

James Day

James Day

Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie expressed his thought about the upcoming 2021 SAFF Championship to be played in the Maldives in October. The English feared that it would be tough to play the final due to the league system.
This year the event will be played by five teams including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the host Maldives. As a result of shortage of teams, the officials of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) decided to play the event in league system first and after that the two toppers will engage win the final.
Bangladesh coach who just returned Dhaka on Friday said to media, "It would be better for us if there were group stage. We could play targeting the semis. But now it would tough for us as all the other teams, except Sri Lanka, are better in ranking than us. So, the road to final is going to be real tough for us."
A total of 12 editions of SAFF Championship were played so far. Bangladesh was champion once in 2003 and was runner-up twice in 1999 and 2005. Besides, the team was able to place third once in 1995. Though the boys played the semis in 2009, they lost the match and there was no third or fourth place decider played that time.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool’s Klopp eyes title rivals
Aston Villa ambitious despite Grealish sale
British Olympic athlete Ujah suspended for doping
Muhammad Ali grandson makes professional boxing debut this weekend
Medvedev, Tsitsipas thru Toronto ATP quarter-finals
Federer’s returning date uncertain
No Messi, Ronaldo for Champs League awards
Myanmar goalkeeper to be granted asylum in Japan


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Some Bangladeshis go to Afghanistan at Taliban's call: DMP chief
Talks with int’l partners under way: Afghan president
Ziaur Rahman was traitor, killer: Hasan
Woman dies from snakebite in Bogura
257 more dengue patients hospitalised in one day
Six-feet-long python rescued in Moulvibazar
15 die from coronavirus, symptoms at Bogura hospitals
Eight Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark
Most Read News
Curb lightning fatalities
Staying healthy after 40
Vaccinated Bangladeshis can perform Umrah
A resident (R) prepares to register himself for receiving
41 held for selling, consuming drugs
As in several other places in the capital, vehicles get stuck in serious traffic
Crackdown on celebrities raises many questions 
Driving on streets while intoxicated
Canada likely to support ICJ case on Rohingya issue
Problems and prospects of state run media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft