Playing the final will be tough: Day



James Day

This year the event will be played by five teams including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the host Maldives. As a result of shortage of teams, the officials of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) decided to play the event in league system first and after that the two toppers will engage win the final.

Bangladesh coach who just returned Dhaka on Friday said to media, "It would be better for us if there were group stage. We could play targeting the semis. But now it would tough for us as all the other teams, except Sri Lanka, are better in ranking than us. So, the road to final is going to be real tough for us."

A total of 12 editions of SAFF Championship were played so far. Bangladesh was champion once in 2003 and was runner-up twice in 1999 and 2005. Besides, the team was able to place third once in 1995. Though the boys played the semis in 2009, they lost the match and there was no third or fourth place decider played that time.





