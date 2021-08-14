MSC takes on Rahmatganj MFS today

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited will face Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football scheduled to be held on Saturday at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The match kicks off at 4 pm. The black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan must be looking forward to continue their winning run in order to stay in the runners-up race as they have 36 points from 20 matches while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society, who are far behind from runners-up race in the league, have collected 18 points from 19 outings.

Earlier, in the first face, Mohammedan SC blanked Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-0 goals held at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. -BSS







