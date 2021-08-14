Gibbs spots possibility of Bangladesh in T20i WC



Herschelle Gibbs photo: Cricket Pakistan

The ex-opener and a cricket coach revealed the names of his favourites and the best players of current times while he was talking to Cricket Pakistan. Gibbs was asked who are the top sides for the upcoming T20i World Cup and in reply he said, "Obviously England, Pakistan, India".

T20 is the game format of power cricket and West Indies produces a lot of hard hitters but still Gibby is not willing to consider them as favourites just because of the wicket conditions in the UAE, that generates lots of spin. "I don't think West Indies are dangerous team at all. At this stage I might go with Sri Lanka, they could be another shout and might be even Bangladesh," Gibbs stated without hesitation.

"To me India, Pakistan and England for now and they are the fourth. That's up to what's the conditions they belong," he added.

Bangladesh conceded two defeats against six victories in their last couple of series, including 4-1 triumph over Australia. Tigers will take on New Zealand for five-match T20i series between September 1 and 10 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.





Former South African captain Herschelle Gibbs sees Bangladesh as one of the favourites of the forthcoming T20i World Cup 2021 in October-November to be held in the UAE.The ex-opener and a cricket coach revealed the names of his favourites and the best players of current times while he was talking to Cricket Pakistan. Gibbs was asked who are the top sides for the upcoming T20i World Cup and in reply he said, "Obviously England, Pakistan, India".T20 is the game format of power cricket and West Indies produces a lot of hard hitters but still Gibby is not willing to consider them as favourites just because of the wicket conditions in the UAE, that generates lots of spin. "I don't think West Indies are dangerous team at all. At this stage I might go with Sri Lanka, they could be another shout and might be even Bangladesh," Gibbs stated without hesitation."To me India, Pakistan and England for now and they are the fourth. That's up to what's the conditions they belong," he added.Bangladesh conceded two defeats against six victories in their last couple of series, including 4-1 triumph over Australia. Tigers will take on New Zealand for five-match T20i series between September 1 and 10 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.