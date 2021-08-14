Video
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:24 PM
51 held for selling, consuming drugs

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in separate anti-drug operations arrested 51 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city.
According to a DMP statement issued on Friday, the police and detective units of the DMP have been conducting the anti-drug campaigns in different areas of the capital, seizing drugs and nabbing the drug sellers and abusers.
As part of the campaigns, the police teams raided different areas under various police stations and detained 51 drug abusers and recovered contraband drugs from their possession from 6 am on August 12, 2021 to 6 am today, the statement added.
During the anti-drug campaigns, police seized 52,899 pieces of yaba tablets, 164 grams of heroin and 136.170 kilograms of cannabis, according to the statement.
Police filed 38 cases against the arrested in these connections with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.    -BSS



