

Why is there war in Afghanistan?

After the Soviets pulled out in 1989, things turned chaotic, and by 1992, there was a full-blown civil war with mujahideen commanders fighting for power and dividing the capital city of Kabul, which would be showered with hundreds of rockets each day coming from different directions.

The Taliban militia emerged as a substantial player in 1994. Many of its members had studied in conservative religious schools in Afghanistan and across the border in Pakistan. They made quick military gains winning control of Kandahar, the biggest city after Kabul, and promised to make the cities safe for people. Fed up with years of war, people generally welcomed them. The mujahideen commanders and their forces had been accused of rights abuses and war crimes in their competition for power.

By 1996, the Taliban had seized the capital and hanged the nation's last communist president, Najibullah Ahmadzai, from a Kabul square. They declared Afghanistan an Islamic emirate and started imposing their own strict interpretation of Islamic law. They were recognised by only three countries - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan.

However, they never eased restrictions, which they initially said had been done to ensure that the crimes of the civil war could not be continued. Those restrictions included banning women from education and keeping all women, except for doctors, from working. Under their rule, anyone who did not follow their strict guidelines could be jailed or beaten publicly.

Their six-year rule was marked by abuse of ethnic and religious minorities and curb on seemingly innocuous activities and pastimes such as music and television. Even sports were highly regulated, as male athletes were told what to wear and matches were paused during the five daily prayers.

Their 2001 decision to destroy the historic Buddha statues in Bamiyan province drew global condemnation. In 1999, the United Nations imposed sanctions on the Taliban for their links to al-Qaeda. The US invaded Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, after the Taliban refused to hand over al-Qaeda's leader, Osama bin Laden, who was hiding in Afghanistan after being initially invited back to the country by former mujahideen commander Abdul Rab Rassool Sayyaf.

In the lead-up to the US invasion, the group had asked the Bush administration to provide proof of bin Laden's role in the 9/11 attacks and later for negotiations with Washington. Bush rejected both. The Taliban were forced out of power within a couple of months as the US and its allies began a bombing campaign.

A new interim government headed by Hamid Karzai was formed in December 2001, and three years later a new constitution was promulgated, which took its cues from the reformed constitution of the 1960s, when women and ethnic minorities were formally granted their rights by the nation's last king, Mohammad Zahir Shah.

But by 2006, the Taliban regrouped and were able to mobilise fighters in its battle against foreign occupiers and their allies. The 20 years of conflict devastated Afghanistan, with more than 40,000 civilians killed in attacks by the Taliban and the US-led forces. At least 64,000 Afghan military and police and more than 3,500 international soldiers were also killed.

The US spent almost 1 trillion dollars on the war and reconstruction projects but the country still remains largely poor and its infrastructure in tatters. In 2011, the Obama administration allowed for a group of Taliban officials to take residence in Qatar, where they would be charged with laying the groundwork for face-to-face negotiations with the government of then-President Karzai.

In 2013, their Doha office was formally opened. In 2018, the Trump administration began formal, face-to-face talks with the group without involving the Afghan government. The Taliban have set up a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their own white flag. They have also selected shadow governors that have their own administrations in the nation's 34 provinces.

The Taliban chief heads a council that oversees about a dozen commissions in charge of things like finance, health and education. They even run their own courts. According to Taliban members and a UN committee, they make close to $1.5bn a year.

They have also earned revenue from partnering with local and regional mafias in the regional drug trade. Last year, they made millions from mining and trading minerals, and even producing methamphetamine (a stimulant widely used as a recreational drug) in partnership with regional mafias.

Prospects for peace

The question now is - what will happen after US and NATO soldiers leave? Will the Afghan government be able to survive? Even while peace talks have been going on - almost 1,800 Afghan civilians have been killed or injured in the first three months of this year. That is almost 30 percent more than last year.

The Taliban have also been blamed for a wave of assassinations targeting journalists and activists - a charge the group has denied. According to a notable public opinion study done in 2019 - 85 percent of people said they had no sympathy for them.

Afghans are already asking themselves what life might be like if the Taliban take over again. Will they rip up the constitution - which protects basic human rights? In a New York Times op-ed, the Taliban tried to clear things up, saying it wants to "build an Islamic system where the rights of women that are granted by Islam - from the right to education to the right to work - are protected".

Shaheen, the Taliban representative, reiterated earlier this week, that "women will be allowed to work, go to school, and participate in politics but will have to wear the hijab, or headscarf", a practice which is already commonplace in the current Islamic republic. -AL JAZEERA















