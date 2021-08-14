2 UPDF men held with arms

Rangamati, August 13: Two members of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF -- Prasit Group) were held with arms and bullets at Baghaichhari upazila in Rangamati district early Friday.

The arrestees are Omar Chakma, 34, and Rocket Chakma, 22.

On information, a team of Army conducted a drive in Uttar Bangatali area and arrested them. An LG pistol, two rounds of bullets, receipt book for collecting tolls, and some cash Tk were seized from their possession.

The two arrestees were handed over to Baghaichhari Police Station, said its Officer-n-Charge Anwar Hossain.







