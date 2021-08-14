No security threat centring August 15: RAB DG

Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), on Friday said that there is no security threat in the country centring August 15, the National Mourning Day.

"We have taken all out measures to maintain law and order in the country and to deal with any kind of untoward situation," he said while distributing food items among the destitute and orphanage children as the chief guest at a function.

The RAB distributed food items on the occasion of the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Ranavola Jamia Islamia Orphanage and Madrasa premises at Uttara on Friday.

"August is the month of mourning. Earlier, the militants staged a lot of incidents in this month. However, we are not feeling complacent. So far, there is no negative information regarding the month of mourning," Mamun said.

Mentioning that intelligence unit of RAB has been strengthened and intensified in August, he said, "Every year, we focus on the month of August and all the intelligence agencies and all units of law enforcement agencies work together. We work to ensure safety for all events during this month."

The RAB DG recalled that on August 15 in 1975, the great architect of independent Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated with most of his family members at his home at Dhanmondi 32.

"On the occasion of the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the great architect of independence, the RAB headquarters has taken various programmes, including recitation of the Holy Quran, special prayers and munajat, distribution of food among orphans and exhibition of documentaries," he said.

On this occasion, food was distributed among more than four hundred destitute and orphans at Uttara. Besides, the RAB distributed food items among more than four thousand helpless, destitute and orphans.

Meanwhile, the Holy Quran was recited at the Central Jame Mosque at the RAB headquarters, and doa and special munajat were offered after Jumma prayers for the peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs.









