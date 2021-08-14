Consultant for Kalurghat Rly Bridge likely to be appointed in Sept

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 13: The Consultant for the third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat is expected to be appointed in September next.

Gulam Mustafa Project Director told the Daily Observer that a total of four South Korean firms have been shortlisted for appointment.

He said, in the next month (September), one of them will be finalised for appointment.

He hoped that the works of the project may begin in April next year.

Meanwhile, the financer of the project, South Korea is now ready to begin the works of the bridge. But due to corona pandemic, the arrangement of necessary functions could not be held. As a result, the process of the project has been delayed unnecessarily for the pandemic.

Gulam Mustafa, the appointed consultant will survey the site and revise the existing DPP.

Meanwhile, the South Korean side has agreed to fund the 50 per cent additional cost of the bridge while the Bangladesh government will provide the rest 50 per cent.

The total costing of the bridge will now increase to Taka 4,000 crore due to raising the height of the bridge to 12.2 metre as per propoasl of the BIWTA. The engineering department of Bangladesh Railway had earlier prepared a design of the bridge with 9 metre height and the estimated cost at Taka 1,500 crore.

South Korea had agreed to finance of 100 million US dollar to build the bridge.

But with the increase of height to 12.2 metre, the estimated cost has already exceed 4,000 crore.

In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has already informed the financer, South Korea regarding the costing of the project. But the South Korean side asked the External Resources Division (ERD) of Bangladesh about the rest of the cost of bridge.

So, Bangladesh Railway held a bilateral meeting with the financer South Korea on February 1 last.

In the meeting the South Korea has agreed to finance the enhanced costing at 50 per cent while the rest costing will be provided by the Bangladesh government.

Presently, they would go for preparation of the fresh Development Project Proposal (DPP) keeping its height at 12.2 metre.

The Railway Ministry prepared the earlier design with 7.2 metre height. If the height is increased the cost of the bridge would be more than triple of the existing estimate.

Meanwhile, the height of the existing Railway Bridge is 4.2 metre.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) had obstructed the construction of the bridge at 7.2 metre height. They demanded the height of the bridge should be minimum at 12.2 metre.

The BIWTA opined that the height of the Bridge should be at 12.2 metre in order to move the Water Transport below the brdige during the cycloninc storms.

But the Railway Ministry is interested to keep it it at 9 metre. If the height is increased the cost of the bridge would be more than triple of the existing estimate.

The Prime Minister directed the Railway Ministry to keep the height of the proposed bridge at 12.2 metre. Accordingly she directed the concerned ministry to prepare design and the Development Project Proposal as early as possible.







