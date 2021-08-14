Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32

Job seekers on Friday demanded the age limit for entry into government job be raised to 32 years to compensate the lost time due to Covid-19 pandemic.

They made the demand at a press conference at the Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) at around 4 pm under the banner 'The Sarkari Chakuri Prottasi Juba Projonmo'.

At the press conference, Tanvir Hossain, Marzia Moon, Manik Ripon and Omor Faruque read out a written statement on behalf of the platform.

They said they had submitted memorandum to the President, Prime Minister, Speaker and Home Minister over the last three months.

"We have demanded the age limit for entry into the government job be raised to 32 years as a stimulus package of Covid-19 for us but we didn't get response from the authorities concerned," the written statement said.

Many students have faced prolonged session jam due to Covid-19 and the recruitment tests have also been postponed since early 2020, they added.

According to their statement, they placed the demand to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the eve of 50th anniversary of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They also threatened to go for a countrywide movement if their demands are not met.

On Thursday, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said government job seekers may get a 21-month extension in age limit.

A proposal to extend the age limit for public service aspirants has been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her approval as well, he said.

If approved, candidates who turned 30 on March 25, 2020, would be able to apply for government jobs, said Farhad Hossain.

The job aspirants who have become 30 years on March 25 last year will enjoy a leeway for additional 21 months until December 31, Farhad said.

Notable, on June 11, they gathered at the capital's Shahbagh with the same demand. At least 20 were injured as police charged batons on a procession brought out by the job seekers.










