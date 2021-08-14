Video
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:23 PM
Home Back Page

BDSIF to host Global Peace and Humanitarian Award-2021

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 299
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum (BDSIF) and the Digital Social Innovation Forum (DSIF) are jointly organizing the Global Peace and Humanitarian Award-2021 on the World International Peace Day on September 21 in Dubai.
Founder and President of BDSIF Ali Akbar Asha informed about the event.
The Global Peace and Humanitarian Awards-2021 is presented to honor individuals and organizations whose exemplary efforts have significantly improved the lives of others and contributed consistently to a culture of peace and humanitarian service.
These prestigious awards also seek to honor those who have demonstrated great courage and creativity in their work with the ability to inspire others in their work, the ability to lead, the ability to take responsibility and the incredible honesty in difficult situations.
Organizer said, "We are going to honor 18 people in 6 categories in this event.
Nomination application process will be officially closed on 15th August at 11:59 PM Bangladesh time. The final nomination list will be released in a press release by August 18. Only final nominees will be able to participate in Partial Funding at the main event in Dubai.
Nomination Application Link- https://bdsis2021.com/gpha-2021-nomination-apply/


« PreviousNext »

