

Two poems by Mysha Spark

It's confusing

I'm just stuck in between

I mean,

I'm not the that girl who was in fourteen

I mean,

I'm so Supreme that you have ever seen

I mean,

I'm a girl with a unique dream

I mean,

Don't try to get me into drilling

I mean,

Kindly everyone get your eye clean

I mean,

Try to understand my feeling

I mean,

I'm not someone who wanna early get involved into marrying

Cuz' I'm not mentally eighteen

So, stop making me realize unwanted things

Because it's totally making me confusing.





State of glee

Something happened to me

Is it a state of glee?

I changed more then before

Smiling to be more free

But my smiling is not fake which I can see



I'm flying without any wings,

Wondering what kind of happiness

my life is gonna bring.



Still little scared of that darkness

But I'm enjoying the present sparkles



I feel the world is pure heaven

I'm writing this poem on the date of eleven.



I'm not on the ground but still I wanna flee

Remember,

No more darkness can pass

