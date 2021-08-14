Video
Saturday, 14 August, 2021
From A Factory Graveyard

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Laskar Ariful Islam

The fire, once that cooked the 52 laboring bodies,   
Turned each one into pure ashes.
To celebrate a ceremony of common cremation;
Is the fire that encircles you and 'i' every day-
A fire of coldness, a blaze that endears to devour  
Every single oppressed soul    
It traps-
It consumes---
Yasmin cried on his brother's deadly disfigured visage
Mariam's fume and fury is yet to figure out
Seeing the burnt round ear-ring Khoka bellowed   
Millions of gasps, monas, and tears- but no rows
Someone once yelled, roared, and shouted BUT-
'NO voice; hush...sh! -you lowly soul'  
Feel the fear in your skin, feel the fear deep inside
Just look and smell the fragrance
Ah! Cooked, grilled, and roasted wretched people
Every day we cook you, and no one argues
You remain anonymous, your name is Unknown  
You are just a piece of black coal
You are just a mound of black poo  
I burn you up, and I turn you char
Ain't I magical? - See-
You are NOthing but dupes
I am the Crown, I Rule
I am your Malik, and I Own.


