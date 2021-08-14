From A Factory Graveyard

The fire, once that cooked the 52 laboring bodies,

Turned each one into pure ashes.

To celebrate a ceremony of common cremation;

Is the fire that encircles you and 'i' every day-

A fire of coldness, a blaze that endears to devour

Every single oppressed soul

It traps-

It consumes---

Yasmin cried on his brother's deadly disfigured visage

Mariam's fume and fury is yet to figure out

Seeing the burnt round ear-ring Khoka bellowed

Millions of gasps, monas, and tears- but no rows

Someone once yelled, roared, and shouted BUT-

'NO voice; hush...sh! -you lowly soul'

Feel the fear in your skin, feel the fear deep inside

Just look and smell the fragrance

Ah! Cooked, grilled, and roasted wretched people

Every day we cook you, and no one argues

You remain anonymous, your name is Unknown

You are just a piece of black coal

You are just a mound of black poo

I burn you up, and I turn you char

Ain't I magical? - See-

You are NOthing but dupes

I am the Crown, I Rule

I am your Malik, and I Own.

























