





Ekattor Ekti Mohakabbo (Seventy one - an epic)Ghashfuler Go - Na (Grass flower trinkets) Ekattor Ekti Mohakabbo (Seventy one - an epic)Ghashfuler Go - Na (Grass flower trinkets)

The two poetry books by Moniruzzaman Badol have set free the poet in him through crafty and bona fide poetic expressions.

The first anthology of poems titled "Ekattor Ekti Mohakabbo" (Seventy one - an epic) consists of 59 poems. Most of the poems have been inspired by a strong nationalistic sentiment but blended in a socialist outlook. The poetic approach has included some of our momentous political movements and struggle for independence. More to it, few of them have intensely sketched the poet in the likes of a patriot waging a lone war against tyranny and oppression.

The three part poem "Shaplenja Beel" caught this reviewer's attention from the very first line. The poet seemingly attempted in presenting a wild imagery of lust, nature and the fleeting course of history.

Badol's usage of metaphors and allegories in this collection is frequent, coupled with sudden emotional outbursts.

What's appealing is that his poetic comparisons present a reader with a 360 degree view of Bengali people - their history, love, lust, emotions to a continuing pain and struggle. He noticeably attempts to capture the Bengali mind in a poetic frame against the backdrop of the land's rustic nature, seasons to its smells of wilderness.

At times, it appears, Badol is on a mission to give a poetic expression to the late S M Sultan's rustic and masculine drawings of rural life.

However, reading a poem is easier than the poet.

In the second anthology of his poems titled "Ghashfuler Go - Na" (Grass flower trinkets) Badol emerges as a contradictory figure - a pure bohemian with endless scattered thoughts.

But not a single poem is monotonous because of his simple and crafty usage of words and spontaneity. Quite often the dramatic situation erupting in his poems are intermittent, but too short.

In the poem "Ami Shasthokormi" he draws a vivid depiction of a healthcare staff's often ignored humane role while curing the ill. He is deeply apprehensive for the mankind, which he thinks has gone into the grips of an excessive capitalist and consumerist culture in his poem "Bishhomanobotar Shonka".

Concurrently, in the midst of all uncertainties and darkness in today's world, he remains a born optimist that humanity would prevail against all odds in his poem "Joy Hobei Manobotar".

To cut a long story short, this anthology of 60 poems composed for well over a decade speaks of his 60 types of poetic state of mind triggered by realistic and non - realistic experiences.

It is near impossible to review all poems of an anthology in a single review.

Why go for these two poetry books?

The answer: They are simple and easy to comprehend. Given one has the ability to visualise and feel, not in the likes of a poet but a maverick.

Published by Ayan Prakashan the two poetry books have eye -catching cover designs. I request the poet to have his two anthologies translated into English for a wider readership. We all inspire the poet to continue his quest to poetic excellence.



The reviewer is assistant editor, The Daily Observer

A maverick seeking poetic excellence...Many years ago I came across the saying, "To be a poet is a condition, not profession". The condition might spark inside anyone, and under any circumstances. What needs be done right away is to pick up the pen and let the poet in you come out.The two poetry books by Moniruzzaman Badol have set free the poet in him through crafty and bona fide poetic expressions.The first anthology of poems titled "Ekattor Ekti Mohakabbo" (Seventy one - an epic) consists of 59 poems. Most of the poems have been inspired by a strong nationalistic sentiment but blended in a socialist outlook. The poetic approach has included some of our momentous political movements and struggle for independence. More to it, few of them have intensely sketched the poet in the likes of a patriot waging a lone war against tyranny and oppression.The three part poem "Shaplenja Beel" caught this reviewer's attention from the very first line. The poet seemingly attempted in presenting a wild imagery of lust, nature and the fleeting course of history.Badol's usage of metaphors and allegories in this collection is frequent, coupled with sudden emotional outbursts.What's appealing is that his poetic comparisons present a reader with a 360 degree view of Bengali people - their history, love, lust, emotions to a continuing pain and struggle. He noticeably attempts to capture the Bengali mind in a poetic frame against the backdrop of the land's rustic nature, seasons to its smells of wilderness.At times, it appears, Badol is on a mission to give a poetic expression to the late S M Sultan's rustic and masculine drawings of rural life.However, reading a poem is easier than the poet.In the second anthology of his poems titled "Ghashfuler Go - Na" (Grass flower trinkets) Badol emerges as a contradictory figure - a pure bohemian with endless scattered thoughts.But not a single poem is monotonous because of his simple and crafty usage of words and spontaneity. Quite often the dramatic situation erupting in his poems are intermittent, but too short.In the poem "Ami Shasthokormi" he draws a vivid depiction of a healthcare staff's often ignored humane role while curing the ill. He is deeply apprehensive for the mankind, which he thinks has gone into the grips of an excessive capitalist and consumerist culture in his poem "Bishhomanobotar Shonka".Concurrently, in the midst of all uncertainties and darkness in today's world, he remains a born optimist that humanity would prevail against all odds in his poem "Joy Hobei Manobotar".To cut a long story short, this anthology of 60 poems composed for well over a decade speaks of his 60 types of poetic state of mind triggered by realistic and non - realistic experiences.It is near impossible to review all poems of an anthology in a single review.Why go for these two poetry books?The answer: They are simple and easy to comprehend. Given one has the ability to visualise and feel, not in the likes of a poet but a maverick.Published by Ayan Prakashan the two poetry books have eye -catching cover designs. I request the poet to have his two anthologies translated into English for a wider readership. We all inspire the poet to continue his quest to poetic excellence.The reviewer is assistant editor, The Daily Observer