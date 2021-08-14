

Basic Issues of Private Investment and Business-Bangladesh Perspective (2nd Edition)

It presents adequate information on the economic reforms of Bangladesh, private investment opportunities, FDI, doing business formalities, raising capital for business, IPO, stock market, tax matters, company secretarial functions, corporate governance code and almost all other aspects of doing business in Bangladesh. In addition, the book has included the issues international business, incoterms, consumers' rights protection, public private partnership (PPP) and business related SDGs. A new chapter describes briefly public financial management (PFM) issues, which may be very useful for the professionals who works to protect public interest. PFM is also useful for the students of the Professional Accountancy Organizations (PAOs) and the key personnel serving in the public sector entities (PSEs).

The book has presented a very optimistic view that Bangladesh has all possibilities and capabilities to reach to further heights through boosting private investment and business. It mentions that the country's growth momentum will continue under the 8th Five Year Plan and vision 2030 and 2041, if public service providers and taxmen become more business friendly.

The author of the book has long experience on business and financial management. He is also a past president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and as a professional his main intention is to provide investment and business related basic information through this book to the investors and business executives to enable them to work efficiently and rightly handle the compliance issues of businesses.

The book also highlights on the problems and prospects of private investment and business. It has placed few recommendations to make Bangladesh as an investment destination.

It mentions that the on-going developments of one hundred economic zones, infrastructures, Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (Big-B), power generation capacity, LNG terminals, Padma Bridge and other mega projects will attract FDI. However, it gives emphasis on the improvement of the quality of public services, ease of doing business index and on-line system of paying taxes for attracting FDI.

It also recommends taking all-out effort to cope with the on-going developments of Industry 4 and ensure the concerted efforts of the key players to attract and promote private investment and business.























