Staying healthy after 40



Dr. Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka

Women need protein (meat, fish, dairy, beans, and nuts), carbohydrates (whole grains), fats (healthy oils), vitamins, minerals, and water when they enter 40. These foods have been linked to some disease prevention, such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. You need to be serious about your nutrition by the time you are 40.

* Choose a variety of vegetables, including dark green, red and orange, beans and peas, starchy and non-starchy.

* Eat a variety of fruits.

* Include grains in your daily diet. Half of your grains should be whole grains.

* Stick to fat-free or low-fat dairy. This includes milk, yogurt, cheese, or fortified soy products.

* Have protein at every meal. Healthy protein includes lean meat (chicken), seafood, eggs, beans and peas, nuts, seeds, and soy products.

* Use healthy oils, such as olive oil.

Additionally, women should consume:

* Less than 10% of daily calories from added sugars (desserts and processed foods)

* Less than 10% of daily calories from saturated fats (red meat, high-fat dairy)

* Less than 2,300 milligrams (mg) per day of sodium

* Calcium, dietary fiber, potassium, vitamin A and vitamin C

The following health tips for age 40 will help to start evaluating well-being and planning for a long and healthy future.

* At this age, cholesterol levels, body weight, blood sugar, and blood pressure becomes extremely important. It's a great practice to have these numbers checked to help identify potential increased risks for disease.

* Women will have different experiences of menopause . For some women periods just stop effortlessly, for others periods may come closer and heavier before they reduce. Some women are symptom free; others suffer for a long time. Women feel changes in the perimenopausal period which can last many years (from the onset of cycle changes until one year after the final period) that can really affect their daily life.

Following a healthy diet of vitamin and mineral rich foods, healthy proteins and healthy fats can all help energy levels and wellbeing at this time. Hormones can be manipulated for the worse if you are having too much refined sugar, overly processed food and not managing stress. Caffeine can also make some menopausal symptoms worse (hot flushes and sleeplessness). Avoiding triggers for flushes, using meditation, and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) have all been proven to help. Some women suffer enough that a consultation with a GP with a good knowledge of HRT and other options is essential.

* Being aware of bone health is vital. The natural decline in oestrogen (which is protective of bone) after the menopause means women are more at risk of losing mineral and developing osteoporosis (bone thinning). Bone drainers and replenishers exist in our lifestyle and we can manipulate this to keep our bones strong and try and prevent fractures in later life. Simple steps like exercising, avoiding caffeinated coffee can all help. Certain women are more at risk of bone thinning (eg due to medication such as steroids or early menopause) and doctors work with patients to prevent this. It can be in the form of medication or supplements but in all cases staying active is key and being aware of your vitamin D and calcium needs.

Staying healthy after 40

* When you reach the age of 40, your vision can begin to deteriorate. Although it has been found to be genetic, you can slow the progress of this disease with a healthy diet of vegetables and red fruit, which are rich in antioxidants. You should also consider wearing sunglasses to thwart the damage caused by sun exposure, which increases the likelihood of cataracts.

* We lose a small amount of muscle every decade. We burn fat in our muscle and it helps preserve a good metabolic rate. By exercising one can reverse some of the ageing effects. We are then at less risk of obesity, diabetes and muscle wasting and using large muscle groups keeps us healthily burning calories throughout the day.

* Sleep is not only for beauty. Putting the screens down long before bed reduces our night time blue light exposure and the natural restorative and protective processes in our brain and bodies can help us recharge and balance hormones. Knowing what triggers a bad night (caffeine, spicy food) is as important as what makes for a good night's sleep (certain foods, bathing, magnesium salts, lavender sprays).

* As we age our connections help us thrive and so developing and maintaining female friendship for women of all ages is vital. It has protective effects upon our health and evidence proves it can help us recover from diseases and live longer. Friendship is not frivolous but essential.

* Simply put, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This means you should do everything possible to prevent the onset of any chronic illnesses. A preventative full body scan is one of the most affordable and state-of-the-art ways to detect even the smallest irregularities, months or even years before symptoms arise.













* If you are feeling tired, gaining weight, or having problems losing weight, it may not be your diet or exercise. It could be problems with thyroid gland, which regulates hormones and your energy levels. After 40, thyroid disease becomes a more prevalent issue, which makes it essential to have your thyroid checked for proper function. 