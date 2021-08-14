

Violence against women must be eliminated

In 1979, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women(CEDAW) was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly. It became an international convention on September 3, 1981, when the twenty-first country ratified it. By 1989, when the Convention celebrated its tenth anniversary, nearly a hundred countries had accepted to be bound by its terms. The Convention is one of the most important international human rights treaties in terms of bringing women to the center of human rights concerns. CEDAW deals in detail various forms of violence against women such as sexual harassment in the workplace, forced marriages, domestic abuse, acid attacks, female circumcisions, and much more. Women must be made aware of various obligations that the Convention creates for the state and seek protection from all forms of violence particularly those mentioned in the convention.

Violence against women is universal. Not one specific region is subjected to this problem. Practices maintained by some community members on the grounds of tradition, culture, religion, or superstition frequently promote violence against women and girls. According to Oxfam, in Nigeria, one in every four women between the ages of 15 and 49 has had FGM/C, while 48% of women between the ages of 20 and 49 have married before the age of 18. According to a survey conducted by UN Women UK, more than four-fifths of young women in the UK had experienced sexual harassment. In a survey of women aged 18 to 24, 86% stated they had been sexually harassed in public places, while only 3% said they had never been sexually harassed. The remaining 11% selected not to respond to the question.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 3 women experience violence at least once in their lifetime since the age of 15. This figure excludes sexual harassment. Gender-based violence puts victims' health, dignity, security, and autonomy in jeopardy, but it is largely concealed behind a "culture of silence." There may be sexual and reproductive health implications for victims of violence.

Throughout history, violence against women has been tolerated and even condoned. Although governments have taken many steps to prevent violence against women in their countries, it is still not enough.

We need to do better on educating all children on human rights, both at home and at school. By setting examples for the next generation and learning from them, we can build a better future for everyone. Rape culture needs to be challenged, and we need to create safer environments where women and girls can speak freely about their abuse. We need to hold each other accountable. An example of violence is sexual harassment in the workplace and public places. This is affirmed by CEDAW too. We need to take a stand against inappropriate sexual comments, catcalling, and sexist jokes by calling them out on the spot.

Above all, we need to listen to and believe the survivors. When a woman tells her experience of abuse, she is taking the first step in breaking its cycle. It is our responsibility to provide her with the secure space she requires to speak up and be heard. Survivors of abuse are speaking up in greater numbers now more than ever, and it is everyone's duty to help them get justice.

The most important elements in our fight against gender-based violence are endeavors to strengthen national legal structures providing legal protection to women against violence as well as strengthening accountability of national administrative structures which are responsible for the implementation of protection laws.

In this regard, women groups particularly in the developing countries must share their experiences as well as the results of good and not that good practices.











