Beef Cutlets



Ingredients:

Beef - 250 - 300 gm, cut into small pieces

Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

Garam masala powder - 1/2 tsp

Pepper powder - 1/2 tsp

Salt - to taste

Water - 2 - 3 tbsp

Oil - 1.5 tbsp

Onion - 1 medium, about 1/2 - 3/4 cup finely chopped

Ginger - 1.5 - 2 tsp, finely chopped

Garlic - 3 - 4 large cloves, finely chopped

Green chilies - 2, finely chopped

Chilly powder - 3/4 tsp

Pepper powder - 1/2 tsp or to taste

Garam masala powder - 3/4 tsp or to taste

Meat masala powder - 1 tsp

Salt - To taste

Potato - 3 medium(peeled, boiled and mashed well)

Egg-white (or 1 whole egg) - of 1 egg, beaten with a tiny pinch of salt and pepper

Plain bread crumbs - 3/4 cup



Method:

1. Combine the beef pieces with the other ingredients numbered 1. Pressure-cook for 2 - 3 whistles. Open the lid after 15 minutes. Drain excess water. Cool down completely. Pulse/shred beef in the small jar of a mixie or food processor in 1 -2 batches. Set aside until ready to use.

2. Heat 1.5 tbsp oil n a pan. Add finely chopped onion, ginger, garlic, green chilies and curry leaves. Saute until onion turns light golden. Add the spice powders numbered 4 and cook for a few seconds. Add shredded beef, mashed potatoes and mix well. Taste check for salt. Cook for 1 - 2 minutes and switch off. Cool the mixture completely.

3. Make small balls out of the beef-potato mixture. Make desired shapes out of them . Dip each one in beaten egg and then roll in bread crumbs. Deep or shallow fry in oil until browned, takes about 5 - 6 minutes. Drain on a paper towel. Serve with tomato ketchup or onion salad/challas.





Ingredients:

Beef (mashed) 250 gm

Garlic paste 1 tbsp

Ginger paste 1 tbsp

Oil as needed

Salt as needed

Garam masala 1 tsp

Chili powder 1 tsp

Green chili 8 pieces



Method:

1. Firstly heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan and add the minced beef with onion cubes, garlic and ginger pastes, salt, garam masala, green chilies and red chili powder. Pour 1/2 cup of water and stir well. Allow the meat to be cooked until the water dries and the oil starts to float on top. Set aside the fried beef.

2. Then add the flour, 4 tablespoons of oil, salt and 1 cup lukewarm water to make a smooth dough. Make small balls out of the dough and roll each ball out like a flattened round shape. Cut 2-3 round shapes out of the flattened dough. Fill each half of the circle with the fried beef filling. Cover and close the filling with the other half of the round shape. Twist the circumference or the arced ends of the folded semi circle so that the filling does not come out and a braid like design forms.

3. And now repeat for the rest of the dough.

4. Heat a deep frying pan with oil and fry until golden brown. Use enough oil so that the pitha or the beef pulis are submerged in the hot oil.

