Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:22 PM
Bangladesh's Covid death toll near 24,000-mark       
Home Life & Style

Recipes

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Nazia Farhana

Nazia Farhana

Nazia Farhana, an established culinary artiste and Aessesor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB). Cooking was her passion since her chidhood but nowadays that passion turns into  obsession as well as profession.





Beef Cutlets

Ingredients:  
Beef - 250 - 300 gm, cut into small pieces
Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp
Garam masala powder - 1/2 tsp
Pepper powder - 1/2 tsp
Salt - to taste
Water - 2 - 3 tbsp
Oil - 1.5 tbsp
Onion - 1 medium, about 1/2 - 3/4 cup finely chopped
Ginger - 1.5 - 2 tsp, finely chopped
Garlic - 3 - 4 large cloves, finely chopped
Green chilies - 2, finely chopped
Curry leaves - A few, finely chopped
Chilly powder - 3/4 tsp
Pepper powder - 1/2 tsp or to taste
Garam masala powder - 3/4 tsp or to taste
Meat masala powder - 1 tsp
Salt - To taste
Potato - 3 medium(peeled, boiled and mashed well)
Egg-white (or 1 whole egg) - of 1 egg, beaten with a tiny pinch of salt and pepper
Plain bread crumbs  - 3/4 cup

Method:
1. Combine the beef pieces with the other ingredients numbered 1. Pressure-cook for 2 - 3 whistles. Open the lid after 15 minutes. Drain excess water. Cool down completely. Pulse/shred beef in the small jar of a mixie or food processor in 1 -2 batches. Set aside until ready to use.
2. Heat 1.5 tbsp oil n a pan. Add finely chopped onion, ginger, garlic, green chilies and curry leaves. Saute until onion turns light golden. Add the spice powders numbered 4 and cook for a few seconds. Add shredded beef, mashed potatoes and mix well. Taste check for salt. Cook for 1 - 2 minutes and switch off. Cool the mixture completely.
3.  Make small balls out of the beef-potato mixture. Make desired shapes out of them . Dip each one in beaten egg and then roll in bread crumbs. Deep or shallow fry in oil until browned, takes about 5 - 6 minutes. Drain on a paper towel. Serve with tomato ketchup or onion salad/challas.


Ingredients:
Beef (mashed)   250 gm
Chopped onion  10-12
Garlic paste   1 tbsp
Ginger paste  1 tbsp
Oil   as needed
Salt as needed
Garam masala  1 tsp
Chili powder  1 tsp
Green chili  8 pieces

Method:
1. Firstly heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan and add the minced beef with onion cubes, garlic and ginger pastes, salt, garam masala, green chilies and red chili powder. Pour 1/2 cup of water and stir well. Allow the meat to be cooked until the water dries and the oil starts to float on top. Set aside the fried beef.
2. Then add the flour, 4 tablespoons of oil, salt and 1 cup lukewarm water to make a smooth dough. Make small balls out of the dough and roll each ball out like a flattened round shape. Cut 2-3 round shapes out of the flattened dough. Fill each half of the circle with the fried beef filling. Cover and close the filling with the other half of the round shape. Twist the circumference or the arced ends of the folded semi circle so that the filling does not come out and a braid like design forms.
3. And now repeat for the rest of the dough.
4. Heat a deep frying pan with oil and fry until golden brown. Use enough oil so that the pitha or the beef pulis are submerged in the hot oil.
5. Finally serve this beef with sauce.



Recipes
Recipes
