Palm oil: Ideal for deep frying and repeat use



Jaheda Begum Head of Food & Beverage Production, National Hotel & Tourism Training Institute, Bangladesh Parjatan Copororation and Sheikh Mehdi Hasan, Deputy Manger ,Bangladesh Pajratan Corporation & PhD researcher, Malaysia.

According to statista.com the consumption of Palm oil in 2013-14 was 57.52 million metric tons while the second top-selling vegetable oil Soybean oil's was 45.27 million metric tons and in the year 2020-21 it soared up to 75.45 million metric tons and 59.48 million metric tons respectively for Palm oil and Soybean oil.

Bangladesh annually consumes about 3 million tonnes of edible oils, of which about 53% is Palm oil, on average. Palm oil is the leading edible since 2003 in Bangladesh mainly because of its price competitiveness, versatility of its uses, and compatibility in preparing local dishes.

Where Palm is used : In the present world scenario, we can assert it differently as - Where is Palm not being used? Its use encompasses the household kitchen, hotels and restaurants, fast food outlets, bakeries, food, and other industries. Dr. Emma Keller from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) - said: "Palm oil is in close to half of the products we buy in the supermarkets - in everything from shampoos and soaps, to pizzas and biscuits. It's everywhere."

Palm oil is widely chosen mainly because of the qualities of the oil, which directly influences the taste, stability, and texture of the overall product. This one is commonly known to be bland oil - it does not contribute its flavour and instead allows target ingredients to shine. This makes it perfect for making instant noodles for example where other flavours like chicken, tom yum, or curry are required to stand out.

The crispy and crunchy texture of instant noodles is also owed to Palm oil. When the noodles are soaked in boiling water, the soft texture is retained and revived. When eaten directly, you get the crisp and the crunch - this is a signatory of all foods fried in this oil.

Frying and deep frying: We can hardly resist the distinct aromas, flavours, and mouthfeel of deep-fried foods, luring us with its golden colour and crispy texture. Just envisioning crispy fried chicken or fried mantou bread can water one's mouth! The sensory description given by general people on cooked food is frequently called as "Golden, crispy, crunchy" - generally associates with deep frying.

Deep-frying is often described as heating of food at 150 - 190oC in oil immersion. During deep-frying, the frying oils undergo physical and chemical changes due to the presence of oxygen and moisture. As a result of various reactions, the degradation of the frying oil takes place. The degradation of the oil hinges on its fatty acid composition. The stability of the oils that contain higher amount of polyunsaturated fatty acids degrades faster. While Palm oil contains only 10% polyunsaturated fatty acids, Soybean oil and Sunflower oil contain 61% and 62% respectively. Palm oil contains less linolenic acid which is highly susceptible to oxidation during frying. For polyunsaturated oils to be used for deep frying, these oils need to undergo partial hydrogenation to increase the oils' stability, which is unfortunately harmful as it causes the formation of Trans fatty acids. Today, oils with lower stability such as Sunflower and Soybean are commonly blended with palm oil to gain a higher melting point for better frying application.

Palm oil consists mostly of saturated and monounsaturated fats, making it a great choice for deep frying. Palm oil is good for deep-frying as it sustains the natural taste of food. Some oils like Olive will overpower the original taste of the food with their own taste and scent.

To mention few dishes that can be ideally deep fried with Palm oil are: Crispy Fried Chicken, Chicken Cutlet, Fish Fritter, Fish Finger, Fish Ball, Pakura Croquettes Potato, Singara, Samucha, Houses Potato etc.

Palm oil: Ideal for deep frying and repeat use

According to the American Oil Chemists' Society (AOCS), the maximum allowable peroxide value for edible oils is 10 meq/kg oil. A study has shown that after heating five times, the peroxide value of Soybean oil, Sunflower oil, and Palm oil is 10.88 meq/kg oil, 8.42 meq/kg oil, and 6.01 meq/kg oil respectively. A higher peroxide value indicates the lower chemical stability of the oil during frying. This clearly shows that Palm oil is the most stable of all. Palm oil, processed or unprocessed, is rich in tocopherols and tocotrienols (vitamin E). Vitamin E is an important antioxidant, which prevents the oxidation of fatty acids in oils by free radicals. It is the presence of tocopherols and tocotrienols in Palm oil that provide better oxidative stability during frying. Based on many observations, Palm oil is most suitable for deep-frying and is much safer for repeated frying with less potential to produce toxic in humans.

In conclusion, it needs to be mentioned as well that red Palm oil comes with its own antioxidants and Beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A. These antioxidants protect the oil from oxidation. Antioxidants in red Palm oil protect the cholesterol from going rancid, which is harmful to your heart. Besides, red palm oil contains phytosterols which prevent cholesterol absorption. As the oil is of plant origin, it is halal, kosher, and may also be claimed as vegan friendly.













