

Face masks to become a fashion wear?

House keys, wallet or purse, mobile phone and .... oh, yes: face mask.

Reluctantly for many, but also inexorably in the face of a deadly invisible enemy, small rectangles of flimsy yet live-saving tissue have in mere months joined the list of don't-leave-home-without-them items for billions around the world.

As such, like other human habits, the mask has become a mirror on humanity. That so many people, with varying degrees of zeal, have adapted to the discomfort of masking their airways and facial expressions is powerful medicine for the belief that people are fundamentally caring, capable of sacrifice for the common good.

Fashionable face masks will be as much of a wardrobe staple as shoes and handbags for the foreseeable future, style experts have said.

Novelty and "outlandish" clothing could also feature on the streets as the lockdown is eased, after a year which saw most people dressed down in comfortable loungewear at home.

Scientists have said some form of social distancing, including mask-wearing, may need to continue into 2022 even with effective vaccines, amid repeated warnings that the virus will not simply go away.

Bright and printed face coverings have become part of "a whole look" with many people keen for them to compliment an outfit.

I do think they are going to become a staple of our wardrobe. Especially when everything is back opened up again and you're going out for dinner or to meet the girls, you will want your face mask to compliment your outfit.

"It becomes an accessory."

The stylist, "You're going to think about it matching your outfit as much as you match your shoes to your dress, or your handbag to your dress."

You're going to want your face mask (to match) because you're going to be pictured in it, and you're not going to want to be pictured in a blue surgical one because that literally does nothing for you.

If your selection including plain black as it "goes really well with a lot of outfits", alongside more funky designs.

The population is likely to be split in how they approach fashion as we emerge from lockdown.















