Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 August, 2021, 10:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Have patience, all will be vaccinated: Health Minister  

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Staff Correspondent

Everyone will be vaccinated but all cannot be vaccinated at a time, so they have to be patient, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.  
Zahid Maleque came up with the remark at a training workshop on 'Challenges to Dengue and Corona pandemic' organized by the Bangladesh Society of Medicine (BSM) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital on Thursday.
The Health Minister said, "We can't vaccinate everyone at once. You have to be patient. We are slowly vaccinating everyone. Millions of people have registered. In order to vaccinate 80 percent of the population, 26 to 27 crore vaccine doses will be needed. We are trying to bring whatever quantity of vaccine doses is available."
"If we want to keep the medical system of the hospital good, we have to prevent the infection. But many people are reluctant to wear face masks. The situation will be difficult if corona cannot be controlled. Our death toll will rise," he added.
"International politics is going on with the vaccine. The big countries have stockpiled four to five times more vaccines than their populations. We want to reduce the death rate. Not just the government, all sections of people should be aware to fight against coronavirus. We have to protect ourselves," Zahid Maleque said.
On the occasion Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Prof ABM Abdullah, personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad M Iqbal Arslan, were present, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO mass-testing three potential Covid-19 treatments
Hapless locals shift their houses to safer places as erosion by the Teesta River
Have patience, all will be vaccinated: Health Minister  
Govt writes to Evaly to explain exit plan to meet liabilities by Sept 2
HSC, Alim exams form fill-up to run through Aug 25
PBI Inspector sues SP for rape
Govt spending $4b a year to offset climate change impact: Minister
Tourist resorts to reopen from Aug 19


Latest News
Global Covid cases top 205 million
Six people killed in mass shooting in England
Taliban advances in Afghanistan, US and Britain to evacuate embassies
Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed again
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc
SSC exams in early November, HSC in mid-December likely
Amazon pays VAT for first time in Bangladesh
Ron, Dipu relieved of attempt to murder case
Woman escapes from being trafficked by lover
Lockdown again if coronavirus situation worsens further
Most Read News
Alcohol consumption in Bangladesh
Green Banking and sustainable development
Microcredit and women facing domestic violence in Bangladesh
Future of youth employment in Bangladesh
Students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College in the capital
Afghan’s Army Chief replaced
Messi dreams Champions League title for PSG
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Kabul ‘could fall in 90 days’
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft