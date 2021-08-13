Have patience, all will be vaccinated: Health Minister  

Everyone will be vaccinated but all cannot be vaccinated at a time, so they have to be patient, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark at a training workshop on 'Challenges to Dengue and Corona pandemic' organized by the Bangladesh Society of Medicine (BSM) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital on Thursday.

The Health Minister said, "We can't vaccinate everyone at once. You have to be patient. We are slowly vaccinating everyone. Millions of people have registered. In order to vaccinate 80 percent of the population, 26 to 27 crore vaccine doses will be needed. We are trying to bring whatever quantity of vaccine doses is available."

"If we want to keep the medical system of the hospital good, we have to prevent the infection. But many people are reluctant to wear face masks. The situation will be difficult if corona cannot be controlled. Our death toll will rise," he added.

"International politics is going on with the vaccine. The big countries have stockpiled four to five times more vaccines than their populations. We want to reduce the death rate. Not just the government, all sections of people should be aware to fight against coronavirus. We have to protect ourselves," Zahid Maleque said.

On the occasion Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Prof ABM Abdullah, personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad M Iqbal Arslan, were present, among others.











