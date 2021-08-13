Govt writes to Evaly to explain exit plan to meet liabilities by Sept 2

The Commerce Ministry on Thursday sent a letter to controversial e-commerce platform Evaly asking it to explain its plan to meet current liabilities to customers and merchants by September 2 this year giving it around 22 more days following the Ministry's show cause notice.

A day after the Ministry's decision to allow the platform more time, the Ministry has sent the letter to provide information on its total liabilities to merchants during this period.

At the same time, it has also asked to explain about the Tk 338 crore, which is claimed to have been misused according to the Bangladesh Bank report.

Following the notice, Evaly has to provide its asset statement by August

19 and information about its total liabilities to customers and number of creditors till July 15 within August 26.

Meanwhile, Evaly on Thursday a letter to the central bank proposed a tripartite agreement with e-commerce suppliers and financial organisations to end insecurity and to expand its business.

Earlier on August 2, Evaly sought six months from the Ministry for explaining its total current liabilities to customers and merchants and plan of meeting up responsibilities in response to a show cause notice served by the Ministry of Commerce.

In the letter, the Ministry said that the time span provided in the show cause notice was enough to respond for an e-commerce platform, as such data is supposed to be automatically stored in an e-commerce company's database.

On July 19, the Commerce Ministry sent a letter to Evaly asking it to explain how it would clear its current liabilities to customers and merchants.

It had given Evaly 10 days to provide some general information like a total amount it took from customers in advance and how much it paid to merchants from the money as of July 15.

But the e-commerce platform didn't disclose such information after 10 days. Instead, it sought six months more to reply to the notice after conducting audit with a recognized firm.

The ministry also wanted to know about its liabilities to customers and merchants and its future plan for supplying products against which it received advances from customers, but the e-commerce company did not say anything about it either.

In the letter to the Bangladesh Bank on Thursday, Evaly proposed a tripartite agreement with e-commerce suppliers and financial organisations to end insecurity and expand the business.

With the proposed agreement, suppliers will be interested to deal with the company after getting assurance of payments from gateways, Evaly explained.

"We believe with the approval of this system, consumers will get the opportunity to buy more goods while at the same time suppliers will also get the security of their payments and this will inspire to expand business," the letter said.

The e-commerce platform also requested the central bank to direct banks, PSOs, MFSs and PSPs to help Evaly over the matter and also sought Bangladesh Bank's opinion in this regard.

It has appreciated the 'Digital Commerce Operation Guideline 2021' issued by the Bangladesh Bank and the Commerce Ministry for the interests of consumers and suppliers, the letter added.

After publishing the Bangladesh Bank report in different newspapers on June 22 this year, a number of banks including Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia and BRAC Bank, suspended the use of their debit, credit and prepaid cards for online transactions with 10 e-commerce companies.

Besides, bKash on July 17 suspended its payment services with 10 online merchants including Evaly citing protection of customers' interest as a cause. Other merchants are Alesha Mart, Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajganj Shop, Aladinerprodip, Qcoom, BoomBoom Shopping, Adyan Mart, and Needs.







