Friday, 13 August, 2021, 10:05 AM
HSC, Alim exams form fill-up to run through Aug 25

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Staff Correspondent

The process of form fill-up for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) and Alim Examination 2021 began on Wednesday.
According to a circular from the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, it will run until August 25th, and students who will receive SMS from the Board of Education will be able to pay the cost until August 30th.
There will be no test examination this time because of Covid-19 pandemic.
Form fill up activities will be completely online.
Under no circumstances students or parents will be allowed to go to the institutions.
As there will be no test exam no fee can be charged from the students in this regard and if any institution violates these laws, disciplinary actions will be taken against them, the notice read.
The fee for form fill-up has been set at Tk1, 160 for the science group and Tk1,060 for the humanities and business groups.


