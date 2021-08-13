PBI Inspector sues SP for rape

Superintendent of Police (SP) Moktar Hossain of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) was sued with a Dhaka Tribunal on Thursday by a female police Inspector on charge of rape.

After recording the statement of the female police officer, Judge Kamrun Nahar of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal ordered Uttara East Police to take the complaint as First Information Report (FIR).

According to complaint, the complainant -female police inspector was serving in the UN peacekeeping force in Sudan two years ago. The accused Moktar was also working in Sudan at that time as well.

As their earlier relation, the accused Moktar raped her on December 20 in 2019 at her Uttara residence, Later, she was raped several more times in Sudan and Bangladesh, according to the petition.

Then Moktar 'threatened her' not to tell anyone and left, Then, on December 22, he went to her house, saying that he had made a mistake and asked for her forgiveness before 'raping her' again.

The petition said Moktar

promised to marry her and then, when the two were back home on holiday, lured her to a hotel in Dhaka's Uttara with the promise of marriage on February 9 in 2020 and 'raped' her again.

The woman said she was then 'raped' again at a hotel in Sudan's Khartoum between June 26 and June 30 in 2020 and again between November 10 and November 13 at a hotel in Dhaka's Uttara.

Once the two returned to Bangladesh, she urged Moktar to register their marriage, but he showed his reluctance to follow through. On April 12 in 2021, she went to his house in Rajarbagh to push him to register the marriage and he denied her.

The accused's wife and family were at home, became agitated and 'beat her', the petitioner said.

The complainant said that her petition to file a case was delayed by the pandemic.

She also filed an application with police headquarters on the allegation but the matter was pending.

Moktar could not be reached for comments after multiple attempts.

PBI chief Deputy Inspector General Banaj Kumar Majumder told the media everything would be revealed through an investigation.

He, however, said the complainant did not bring the allegation to the PBI before filing the case with the court.







