Friday, 13 August, 2021, 10:05 AM
Govt spending $4b a year to offset climate change impact: Minister

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Staff Correspondent

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin on Thursday said the current government is spending 4 billion US dollar a year to tackle the negative impacts of climate change.
The government has also declared a planetary emergency to raise awareness about environmental pollution, he said.
He said this at a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Kyun as he paid a courtesy call on the minister.
During the meeting held in the ministry's conference room on Thursday morning, they discussed ways to work together on various issues, including tackling the effects of climate change, conserving the environment, use of renewable energy and conserving biodiversity.
Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary
(Development) A. Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md. Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary (Environment) Md.  Moniruzzaman, Joint-Secretary (Climate Change) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik and First Secretary of the Korean Embassy Hojun Lee were also present at the meeting.
Minister Shahab Uddin informed the Ambassador of South Korea that the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is currently serving as the Chairperson of the Climate Vulnerability Forum.
 Moreover, with the establishment of the regional office of the Global Center of Adaptation in Dhaka, the work in this regard has started in full swing.  
The two friendly countries have to work on issues of mutual interest in their own national interest.  
The Environment Minister wants South Korea's help in implementing all these ambitious activities of the government.
Referring to Bangladesh as a very close ally of South Korea, the South Korean Ambassador said the two countries were working sincerely on the basis of mutual cooperation and understanding, which would continue at a steady pace.  
Bangladesh and South Korea will work together on a range of issues, including technical education, renewable energy and climate change.  
During the courtesy call, the South Korean Ambassador requested Bangladesh to support South Korea in hosting the COP-28.  
He also invited the Environment Minister to attend the Asia-Pacific Environment Ministers' Conference to be held in South Korea next October.


