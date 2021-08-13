Tourist resorts to reopen from Aug 19

After resuming all government, semi-government and private offices, all kinds of transports, shopping malls and markets from August 11, the government has finally decided to reopen all resorts, tourist and entertainment spots with half of its capacity from August 19 following Covid-19 health protocols amid continuous

upsurge of Covid 19 transmission in the country.

The Cabinet Division on Thursday issued a notific

ation in this regard. Cabinet Division's Deputy Secretary Rezaul Islam signed the notification.

The notification, however, lifted the directives of plying half of the public transports on roads with its cent percent capacity. From now on, the transport owners would be allowed to ply all of their transports on the streets following hygiene rules.

Due to the government announcement, the resorts, tourist and entertainment spots and the community centres will now be able operate in a limited scale following health guidelines.

The decision has been taken based on an inter-ministerial meeting on Covid-19 held on August 3, socio-economic and overall situation of the country, the circular said.

Earlier from August 11, the government eased the strict restriction imposed to contain alarming surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

All have to wear masks and follow health rules issued by the health directorate during the period.

If any of the conditions are violated, the administration concerned will be held responsible and action will be taken, the notification said.





