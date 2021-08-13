Video
Friday, 13 August, 2021
215 more die of Covid-19

11,164 new cases in 24 hours

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 215 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally now stands at 23,613. Some 11,164 new cases were also reported during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,396,868.       
Besides, 13,990 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the recovery rate to 90.35 per cent, and the total number of recovery to 1,262,065, according to a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release.
The country logged positivity rate of 22.46 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.83 per cent and the death rate at 1.69 per cent. In the past 24 hours, as many as 45,078 samples were tested in 708 labs across the country.
Of the deceased, the highest 65 died in Dhaka division followed by 54 in Chattogram, 28 in Khulna, 22 in Sylhet, 16 in Rangpur, 12 in Barishal, 10 in Mymensingh, and eight died in Rajshahi division.  
Meanwhile, the number of single-day deaths among women surpassed that of male as 108 women died against the male deaths of 107 in the preceding 24 hours.
However, the country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and
the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4,341,460 lives across the world and infected more than 205,718,912 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 184,704,962 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries across the planet.
The virus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


