Country logs 242 more dengue cases

The country recorded detection of 242 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 221 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and the rests to hospitals outside Dhaka.

The total number of dengue patients who are

taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 896. Of them, 824 patients are taking treatment in different hospitals in the capital and rests from hospitals outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has so far received 22 reports of suspected dengue deaths this year.

According to the statistics, a total of 5,434 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country from January 1 this year to Thursday, August 12. Among them, 4,516 patients have returned home after recovery.







