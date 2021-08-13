Video
Rice import tax reduced by 10pc

Published : Friday, 13 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Staff Correspondent

The government has reduced rice import taxes by 10 percent initially to encourage the country's importers and traders to import rice to meet up local demands and enhance food grain stocks.
Following the proposal of the Food Ministry and Commerce Ministry, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) under the Finance Ministry on Thursday gave its approval to the reduction of import tax, according to the Food Ministry officials.
The NBR on Thursday issued a gazette notification in this regard with the signature of NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Munim, also senior secretary to the Internal Resources Division.
According to the notification, importers and traders will be able to import boiled and non-boiled non-Basmati rice taking the advantage of the import tax waiver for rice till October 30 this year.
As a result, the importers who will get the government's permission will be able to import rice by paying only 25 percent taxes and duties to the government treasury.
Of the amount, 15 percent would be paid as import tax and the rest 10 percent as regulatory duty.
According to the Food Ministry officials, along with reduction of 10 percent import tax, 27.5pc regulatory duties would also be deducted as per the government decision. As a result, the total amount of
tax and duties would be only 25pc.
At present, the importers need to pay 62.5 percent as import tax and regulatory duty additionally.
In the wake of a price hike last year, the revenue authority reduced the tariffs to 25pc to control the price hike by encouraging imports, which ended in April this year. Since then, the discount has not been extended anymore.
On 6 July, the Food Ministry sent a letter to NBR requesting it to reduce the import duty on the food staple.


